Smaugs NFT (SMG) One Day Trading Volume Tops $54,529.00

Smaugs NFT (CURRENCY:SMG) traded down 9.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 6th. In the last seven days, Smaugs NFT has traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar. Smaugs NFT has a market cap of $1.46 million and $54,529.00 worth of Smaugs NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Smaugs NFT coin can currently be bought for about $0.0417 or 0.00000101 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002414 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001610 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.10 or 0.00050904 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,974.66 or 0.07177464 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.76 or 0.00054916 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,342.09 or 0.99752931 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.82 or 0.00052661 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00006576 BTC.

Smaugs NFT Profile

Smaugs NFT’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. Smaugs NFT’s official Twitter account is @smaugsnft

Buying and Selling Smaugs NFT

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smaugs NFT directly using U.S. dollars.

