Smoothy (SMTY) Price Down 6.1% This Week

Smoothy (CURRENCY:SMTY) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. One Smoothy coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0538 or 0.00000129 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Smoothy has a total market capitalization of $273,774.93 and $547,547.00 worth of Smoothy was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Smoothy has traded down 6.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Smoothy alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002396 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.45 or 0.00051379 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,988.81 or 0.07157960 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.85 or 0.00054718 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41,788.21 or 1.00079402 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00053205 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00006612 BTC.

Smoothy Coin Profile

Smoothy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,089,773 coins. Smoothy’s official Twitter account is @smoothswap

Buying and Selling Smoothy

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smoothy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smoothy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Smoothy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Smoothy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Smoothy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.