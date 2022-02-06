Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Analysts expect Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Snap’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the highest is $0.06. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.
Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Snap.
Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.32. Snap had a negative return on equity of 23.65% and a negative net margin of 16.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS.
Shares of NYSE:SNAP traded up $14.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.91. 307,982,512 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,518,898. The company has a quick ratio of 5.53, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Snap has a 12 month low of $24.32 and a 12 month high of $83.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.64 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.23.
In other news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 48,684 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total value of $2,642,567.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 6,217 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total value of $223,563.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 256,340 shares of company stock valued at $11,954,952.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Snap by 579.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Snap during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Snap by 305.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 54.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Snap Company Profile
Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.
