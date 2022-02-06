Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Analysts expect Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Snap’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the highest is $0.06. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Snap.

Get Snap alerts:

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.32. Snap had a negative return on equity of 23.65% and a negative net margin of 16.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Snap from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Snap from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on Snap from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Snap from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snap currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.73.

Shares of NYSE:SNAP traded up $14.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.91. 307,982,512 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,518,898. The company has a quick ratio of 5.53, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Snap has a 12 month low of $24.32 and a 12 month high of $83.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.64 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.23.

In other news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 48,684 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total value of $2,642,567.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 6,217 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total value of $223,563.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 256,340 shares of company stock valued at $11,954,952.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Snap by 579.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Snap during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Snap by 305.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 54.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Snap Company Profile

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Snap (SNAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.