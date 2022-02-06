Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Purchased by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 174.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 440,164 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 279,863 shares during the quarter. Snap makes up about 1.2% of Quadrature Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Snap were worth $32,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 141,249,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,624,732,000 after purchasing an additional 12,004,573 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 45,038,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,326,958,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833,307 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,258,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,550,000 after purchasing an additional 664,769 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 139.6% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,034,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515,300 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,148,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,750,000 after purchasing an additional 458,220 shares during the period. 54.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SNAP opened at $38.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.64 and a beta of 1.07. Snap Inc. has a one year low of $24.32 and a one year high of $83.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a current ratio of 5.53.

In related news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 6,217 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total value of $223,563.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 4,055 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.36, for a total value of $220,429.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 256,340 shares of company stock valued at $11,954,952 over the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SNAP. Bank of America raised Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $80.00 target price on Snap in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Snap from $85.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup raised Snap from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut their target price on Snap from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.15.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

