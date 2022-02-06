Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Given “Buy” Rating at The Goldman Sachs Group

Snap (NYSE:SNAP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $65.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 67.05% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on SNAP. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Snap from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Snap from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Snap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Snap from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, lowered their price objective on Snap from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.73.

Get Snap alerts:

SNAP stock traded up $14.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.91. 307,982,512 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,518,898. The company has a market cap of $62.64 billion, a PE ratio of -92.64 and a beta of 1.07. Snap has a 1 year low of $24.32 and a 1 year high of $83.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 5.53.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.32. Snap had a negative return on equity of 23.65% and a negative net margin of 16.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Snap will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 6,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total transaction of $223,563.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 4,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.36, for a total value of $220,429.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 256,340 shares of company stock worth $11,954,952.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snap by 579.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Snap by 305.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Snap during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Snap by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. 54.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap Company Profile

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.