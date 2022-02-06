Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.32, Fidelity Earnings reports. Snap had a negative return on equity of 23.65% and a negative net margin of 16.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE SNAP traded up $14.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.91. The stock had a trading volume of 307,982,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,518,898. The company has a market capitalization of $62.64 billion, a PE ratio of -92.64 and a beta of 1.07. Snap has a 1 year low of $24.32 and a 1 year high of $83.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.26. The company has a quick ratio of 5.53, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

In other Snap news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 4,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.36, for a total transaction of $220,429.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 25,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total value of $1,370,352.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 256,340 shares of company stock worth $11,954,952 in the last 90 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Snap stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Snap from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Snap from $74.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Bank of America upgraded Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. decreased their price objective on Snap from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on Snap from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.15.

About Snap

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

