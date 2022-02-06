Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Sold by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 78.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,139 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $5,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 44.5% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 270,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,748,000 after purchasing an additional 83,267 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the third quarter worth $7,879,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the third quarter worth $2,506,000. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the second quarter worth $2,774,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 614.1% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 113,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,441,000 after purchasing an additional 97,935 shares in the last quarter. 66.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SNOW. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $275.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. William Blair upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $353.00 to $421.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $366.72.
Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $275.72 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.71 and a twelve month high of $405.00. The company has a market capitalization of $84.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.13 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $316.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $317.03.
Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $334.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.13 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 72.78% and a negative return on equity of 14.91%. Snowflake’s revenue was up 109.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.00) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.
Snowflake Profile
Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.
