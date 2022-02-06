SnowGem (XSG) Reaches Market Cap of $1.36 Million

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. SnowGem has a total market cap of $1.36 million and $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SnowGem coin can now be purchased for about $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, Graviex and Mercatox. Over the last week, SnowGem has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SnowGem alerts:

Safe (SAFE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00019297 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000875 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57,178.12 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.94 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $28,628.59 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About SnowGem

SnowGem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. SnowGem’s official website is snowgem.org. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Snowgem is a Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SnowGem

SnowGem can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Graviex and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowGem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SnowGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SnowGem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SnowGem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.