SnowSwap (SNOW) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $14,927.00

SnowSwap (CURRENCY:SNOW) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. SnowSwap has a market cap of $1.21 million and $14,927.00 worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SnowSwap has traded up 14.5% against the US dollar. One SnowSwap coin can currently be bought for $2.61 or 0.00006271 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SnowSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002403 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.31 or 0.00051186 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2,992.07 or 0.07187104 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.99 or 0.00055233 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41,626.85 or 0.99989720 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.04 or 0.00052934 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00006618 BTC.

SnowSwap Profile

SnowSwap launched on October 8th, 2020. SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 462,744 coins. SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap . The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap

According to CryptoCompare, “SnowSwap is a new platform where users can swap between various Yearn yVault tokens. SnowSwap is designed for low slippage stablecoin swaps and is based on Curve’s AMM. “

SnowSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SnowSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SnowSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SnowSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.