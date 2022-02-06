Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.01 Billion

Analysts expect Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) to report sales of $1.01 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $923.55 million and the highest is $1.11 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile reported sales of $513.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 96.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will report full-year sales of $2.71 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.38 billion to $2.89 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.38 billion to $5.19 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile.

Get Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile alerts:

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $661.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.17 million. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 14.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Loop Capital started coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.63.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 4th quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 3rd quarter worth $166,000. 19.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SQM opened at $53.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 1-year low of $40.53 and a 1-year high of $71.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.62.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a boost from Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio is currently 307.56%.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (SQM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.