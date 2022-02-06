Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP) & Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) Critical Survey

Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP) and Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Solid Power and Eos Energy Enterprises, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Solid Power 0 0 1 0 3.00 Eos Energy Enterprises 0 1 5 0 2.83

Solid Power presently has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 99.08%. Eos Energy Enterprises has a consensus price target of $21.25, indicating a potential upside of 526.84%. Given Eos Energy Enterprises’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Eos Energy Enterprises is more favorable than Solid Power.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

55.9% of Eos Energy Enterprises shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.1% of Eos Energy Enterprises shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Solid Power and Eos Energy Enterprises’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Solid Power N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Eos Energy Enterprises $220,000.00 827.47 -$68.75 million ($8.84) -0.38

Solid Power has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Eos Energy Enterprises.

Profitability

This table compares Solid Power and Eos Energy Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solid Power N/A N/A N/A Eos Energy Enterprises -9,359.54% -148.15% -92.11%

Summary

Eos Energy Enterprises beats Solid Power on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Solid Power

Solid Power Inc. is a developer of all-solid-state rechargeable battery cells for electric vehicles and mobile power markets. Solid Power Inc., formerly known as Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation III, is based in LOUISVILLE, Colo.

About Eos Energy Enterprises

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey.

