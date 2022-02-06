Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 22.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,602 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $1,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SON. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 19,876.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 724,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,486,000 after purchasing an additional 721,113 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,522,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $436,366,000 after acquiring an additional 576,298 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 2,047.2% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 283,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,888,000 after acquiring an additional 270,229 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,494,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $702,071,000 after acquiring an additional 238,740 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,402,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,838,000 after acquiring an additional 144,583 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

SON has been the topic of a number of research reports. Seaport Research Partners raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $66.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $64.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Shares of SON stock opened at $56.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Sonoco Products has a 1-year low of $54.82 and a 1-year high of $69.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.66.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

