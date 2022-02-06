South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) Stake Lessened by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. cut its stake in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,667 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of South Jersey Industries worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 12.3% in the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 4,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 8.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on SJI shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of South Jersey Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Guggenheim lowered shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, South Jersey Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Shares of NYSE:SJI opened at $24.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.90. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.75 and a 52 week high of $29.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.25.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $365.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.98 million. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 9.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This is a positive change from South Jersey Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 145.88%.

About South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations; ETG Utility Operations; ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations; Retail Electric Operations; Appliance Service Operations; Midstream; and Corporate & Services.

