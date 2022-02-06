S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Position Lifted by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 883,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,453 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.37% of S&P Global worth $375,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund increased its stake in S&P Global by 109.3% during the third quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 184,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,501,000 after purchasing an additional 96,480 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 154,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,491,000 after buying an additional 10,563 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in S&P Global by 8.1% during the third quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 4.9% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 1,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SPGI shares. StockNews.com cut S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $526.00 to $494.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $509.00 to $511.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $476.70.

S&P Global stock opened at $414.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $448.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $445.48. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $322.37 and a 12-month high of $484.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.87 billion, a PE ratio of 35.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 26.55%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.