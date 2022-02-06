Sparkle Loyalty Reaches Market Cap of $4,966.14 (SPRKL)

Sparkle Loyalty (CURRENCY:SPRKL) traded 26.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 6th. One Sparkle Loyalty coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Sparkle Loyalty has a total market capitalization of $4,966.14 and $22.00 worth of Sparkle Loyalty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Sparkle Loyalty has traded down 9.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004069 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001099 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00042571 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.52 or 0.00109690 BTC.

About Sparkle Loyalty

SPRKL is a coin. Sparkle Loyalty’s total supply is 70,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,017,308 coins. Sparkle Loyalty’s official Twitter account is @Sparkletoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sparkle Loyalty is https://reddit.com/r/Sparklemobile and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Sparkle Loyalty is sparkleloyalty.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Sparkle Proof of loyalty or PoL is a smart contract designed to reward users for simply holding Sparkle tokens. The solution stems from various apparent issues found in many staking mechanisms currently available. By removing the randomization process Sparkle's PoL can deliver a more accurate rate of return to all participants. “

Buying and Selling Sparkle Loyalty

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sparkle Loyalty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sparkle Loyalty should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sparkle Loyalty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

