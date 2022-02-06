SparkPoint Fuel Price Tops $0.0130 on Major Exchanges (SFUEL)

SparkPoint Fuel (CURRENCY:SFUEL) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 6th. SparkPoint Fuel has a market capitalization of $367,934.43 and approximately $66,608.00 worth of SparkPoint Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SparkPoint Fuel coin can currently be bought for $0.0130 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SparkPoint Fuel has traded 12.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002403 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.31 or 0.00051188 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,986.76 or 0.07173710 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.89 or 0.00054989 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,649.85 or 1.00035997 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.02 or 0.00052900 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00006598 BTC.

SparkPoint Fuel Coin Profile

SparkPoint Fuel’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,373,956 coins. SparkPoint Fuel’s official Twitter account is @SparkDeFi . The Reddit community for SparkPoint Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/sparkpoint

