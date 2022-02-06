SparkPoint Price Up 2.2% Over Last 7 Days (SRK)

SparkPoint (CURRENCY:SRK) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. SparkPoint has a market capitalization of $12.75 million and $616,707.00 worth of SparkPoint was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SparkPoint has traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar. One SparkPoint coin can currently be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002401 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004082 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001090 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002403 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00042247 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.67 or 0.00109821 BTC.

About SparkPoint

SRK is a coin. It launched on March 14th, 2019. SparkPoint’s total supply is 13,556,206,159 coins and its circulating supply is 8,395,226,337 coins. SparkPoint’s official website is sparkpoint.io . SparkPoint’s official Twitter account is @sparkpointio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SparkPoint is medium.com/theecosystem

According to CryptoCompare, “SparkPoint Ecosystem is a decentralized payment gateway with integrated crypto exchanges, blockchain-based e-learning, gaming, and online store. SparkPoint Token (SRK) is the SparkPoint digital coin based on ERC-20 token standard following the Ethereum Blockchain. SRK is designed to power the four different platforms in the SparkPoint Ecosystem, viz., SparkX, SparkPlace, SparkPlay & SparkRoom being the digital wallet, e-commerce platform, gaming and application store & e-learning portal respectively. “

Buying and Selling SparkPoint

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparkPoint should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SparkPoint using one of the exchanges listed above.

