Spartan Protocol (SPARTA) Trading Up 29.3% Over Last Week

Spartan Protocol (CURRENCY:SPARTA) traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. One Spartan Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000412 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Spartan Protocol has traded 29.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Spartan Protocol has a total market capitalization of $17.23 million and approximately $1.21 million worth of Spartan Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002403 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.31 or 0.00051186 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,992.07 or 0.07187104 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.99 or 0.00055233 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,626.85 or 0.99989720 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.04 or 0.00052934 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00006618 BTC.

Spartan Protocol Profile

Spartan Protocol’s total supply is 100,419,271 coins. Spartan Protocol’s official website is spartanprotocol.org . Spartan Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SpartanProtocol . The official message board for Spartan Protocol is medium.com/@spartanprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spartan Protocol incentivises the formation of capital in liquidity pools, such that they can be used for the synthetic token generation, lending, derivatives and more. “

Buying and Selling Spartan Protocol

