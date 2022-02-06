Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Shares Purchased by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) by 15.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,595 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.05% of Spire worth $1,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Spire by 32.8% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 3,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Spire by 5.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spire in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Spire by 7.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Spire by 17.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 492,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,618,000 after acquiring an additional 73,442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

SR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho cut Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Spire from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $76.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Guggenheim cut Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Spire from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Spire from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.22.

NYSE:SR opened at $63.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.49. Spire Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.60 and a 12-month high of $77.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.33.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.18). Spire had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $555.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Spire Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.685 per share. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.13%.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the following business segments: Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

