Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Shares Acquired by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $1,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SRC. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Mizuho increased their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.10.

NYSE SRC opened at $45.37 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 36.01 and a beta of 1.32. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.35 and a 52 week high of $52.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.638 per share. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 202.38%.

Spirit Realty Capital Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.