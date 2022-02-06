Splinterlands Price Hits $0.35 on Exchanges (SPS)

Splinterlands (CURRENCY:SPS) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 6th. Splinterlands has a total market capitalization of $36.07 million and $3.18 million worth of Splinterlands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Splinterlands coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000764 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Splinterlands has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002339 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00051800 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,068.42 or 0.07171990 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.73 or 0.00055473 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42,754.38 or 0.99932111 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.92 or 0.00053583 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00006535 BTC.

Splinterlands Coin Profile

Splinterlands’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,187,459 coins. Splinterlands’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

Buying and Selling Splinterlands

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splinterlands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Splinterlands should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Splinterlands using one of the exchanges listed above.

