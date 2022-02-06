Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty-eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation, twenty-two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $265.60.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SQ shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Square from $350.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Square from $259.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Square in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Square from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Square from $330.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.61, for a total transaction of $460,544.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 5,752 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.98, for a total value of $1,017,988.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,769 shares of company stock worth $4,370,486. Corporate insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SQ. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Square in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Square during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Square during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Square by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 8,974 shares during the period. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in shares of Square by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 75.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Square stock opened at $108.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.75, a PEG ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 2.30. Square has a fifty-two week low of $99.81 and a fifty-two week high of $289.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $153.12 and a 200 day moving average of $217.22.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. Square had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Square will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

