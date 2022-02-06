Squirrel Finance (NUTS) Price Hits $0.16 on Exchanges

Squirrel Finance (CURRENCY:NUTS) traded down 9.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 6th. One Squirrel Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000383 BTC on major exchanges. Squirrel Finance has a market capitalization of $87,526.92 and $935.00 worth of Squirrel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Squirrel Finance has traded down 5.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002414 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004073 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001080 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002413 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00042072 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.61 or 0.00110053 BTC.

Squirrel Finance Profile

Squirrel Finance is a coin. Squirrel Finance’s total supply is 551,889 coins and its circulating supply is 551,781 coins. Squirrel Finance’s official Twitter account is @SquirrelDefi and its Facebook page is accessible here . Squirrel Finance’s official website is squirrel.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Squirrel aims to develop a trusted ecosystem to empower, secure & simplify DeFi for end users. “

Buying and Selling Squirrel Finance

