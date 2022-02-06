StableUSD Market Capitalization Hits $522,166.10 (USDS)

StableUSD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. Over the last seven days, StableUSD has traded flat against the US dollar. StableUSD has a market capitalization of $522,166.10 and $93.00 worth of StableUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One StableUSD coin can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00007038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002405 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004077 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001088 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002405 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00042269 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.71 or 0.00109967 BTC.

StableUSD Coin Profile

StableUSD (USDS) is a coin. It launched on August 15th, 2018. StableUSD’s total supply is 90,000,487,233 coins and its circulating supply is 519,602 coins. StableUSD’s official message board is medium.com/stably-blog . StableUSD’s official website is www.stably.io . StableUSD’s official Twitter account is @StablyCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StableUSD (USDS) is a fiat-collateralized stablecoin created by Stably. Each StableUSD token is legally backed and redeemable for a US Dollar held in escrow accounts managed by Stably's regulated trustees, such as Prime Trust. To provide a complete and up-to-date level of transparency, Stably provides a view of its reserve balance in real-time via a live feed from the API of its reserve holders. Independent third-party Cohen & Co. also provides regular attestations on the StableUSD reserve balance. By making StableUSD redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with US dollars, it virtually eliminates volatility while still retaining many useful characteristics of a cryptocurrency – including fast transaction speed, anonymity, and immutability. “

StableUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StableUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StableUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

