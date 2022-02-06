StableXSwap Price Hits $1.08 on Top Exchanges (STAX)

StableXSwap (CURRENCY:STAX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 6th. One StableXSwap coin can currently be bought for about $1.08 or 0.00002604 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, StableXSwap has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar. StableXSwap has a market cap of $14.73 million and $189.00 worth of StableXSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,435.59 or 0.99978514 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.44 or 0.00073457 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001506 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00004246 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00020760 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002741 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.42 or 0.00025149 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002432 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $197.74 or 0.00477126 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About StableXSwap

StableXSwap is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 29th, 2018. StableXSwap’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,646,645 coins. StableXSwap’s official website is stablexswap.com . StableXSwap’s official message board is medium.com/stablexswap . StableXSwap’s official Twitter account is @stablexswap

According to CryptoCompare, “STAX is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on Scrypt algorithm. “

StableXSwap Coin Trading

