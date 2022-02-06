Stafi Reaches Market Capitalization of $8.99 Million (FIS)

Stafi (CURRENCY:FIS) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 6th. Stafi has a market cap of $8.99 million and approximately $2.98 million worth of Stafi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Stafi has traded 12.8% higher against the US dollar. One Stafi coin can now be bought for $0.80 or 0.00001890 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $78.49 or 0.00185049 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00031798 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002413 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.15 or 0.00391747 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.23 or 0.00071286 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00008885 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Stafi Coin Profile

FIS uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 7th, 2020. Stafi’s total supply is 102,245,900 coins and its circulating supply is 11,217,512 coins. Stafi’s official Twitter account is @Stafi_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stafi’s official message board is medium.com/stafi . Stafi’s official website is www.stafi.io

According to CryptoCompare, “StaFi protocol is a decentralized protocol unlocking liquidity of Staked assets. StaFi aims to solve the contradiction between Mainnet security and token liquidity in PoS consensus. The token holders are staking through staking contracts built in StaFi protocol, and then get alternative tokens (rToken ,such as rXTZ, rAtom, rDot, etc.), rTokens are tradable and it can get staking rewards from the original chain at the same time. “

Stafi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stafi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stafi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stafi using one of the exchanges listed above.

