StakeCubeCoin (SCC) Price Tops $0.67

StakeCubeCoin (CURRENCY:SCC) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 6th. StakeCubeCoin has a market cap of $6.16 million and approximately $14,527.00 worth of StakeCubeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, StakeCubeCoin has traded 21.1% higher against the US dollar. One StakeCubeCoin coin can now be bought for $0.67 or 0.00001599 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

StakeCubeCoin Profile

SCC is a coin. Its genesis date was March 17th, 2018. StakeCubeCoin’s total supply is 10,122,920 coins and its circulating supply is 9,250,114 coins. StakeCubeCoin’s official Twitter account is @StockChain_Ltd . StakeCubeCoin’s official website is stakecube.net

According to CryptoCompare, “StockChain is a decentralized digital currency quotation and exchange platform. By leveraging blockchain technology it intends to provide users with data uploaded from other Exchange platforms on a global scale in order to keep an updated database. StockChain will allow their users to perform cross-platform concentrated trading and a reward fund will also be available. StockChain Coin is an Ethereum-based token developed by the StockChain. The SCC token can be used on the platform as a medium of exchange for either buying, rewarding or crowdfunding. Furthermore, in all of the transactions, Stockchain users will be given discounts on any service fee if it's paid with SCC. “

StakeCubeCoin Coin Trading

