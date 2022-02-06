Stakenet (XSN) Market Capitalization Achieves $8.44 Million

Stakenet (CURRENCY:XSN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. Stakenet has a market cap of $8.44 million and approximately $15,048.00 worth of Stakenet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Stakenet has traded 24.9% higher against the dollar. One Stakenet coin can currently be bought for $0.0679 or 0.00000163 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00011118 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $105.17 or 0.00252526 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00013796 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00006771 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001028 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001819 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00017004 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002492 BTC.

Stakenet Coin Profile

Stakenet is a TPoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 1st, 2016. Stakenet’s total supply is 127,827,944 coins and its circulating supply is 124,288,907 coins. The official message board for Stakenet is medium.com/stakenet . Stakenet’s official website is stakenet.io . The Reddit community for Stakenet is /r/StakeNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stakenet’s official Twitter account is @xsnofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rebranded from POSW, StakeNet is a TPoS cryptocurrency using the X11 algorithm. The team that was behind the POSW coin and recently rebranded to StakeNet (XSN) The StakeNet service allows users to stake various cryptocurrencies in one single wallet. All dividends from the StakeNet staking services are paid in XSN coin. “

Stakenet Coin Trading

