Staker Price Tops $0.0012 on Top Exchanges (STR)

Staker (CURRENCY:STR) traded 50.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 6th. In the last week, Staker has traded 63.6% higher against the US dollar. One Staker coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Staker has a total market cap of $2,115.09 and approximately $5.00 worth of Staker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002408 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004121 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001088 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00042790 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.92 or 0.00110577 BTC.

Staker Coin Profile

STR is a coin. It launched on February 9th, 2021. Staker’s total supply is 2,096,599 coins and its circulating supply is 1,697,796 coins. The official website for Staker is staker.network . The Reddit community for Staker is /r/Staker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Staker’s official Twitter account is @StakerToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stater is an open-source P2P lending and borrowing platform that allows users to leverage their NFT assets and have access to liquidity while still retaining ownership of their digital assets. “

Buying and Selling Staker

