Standard Tokenization Protocol 24 Hour Volume Hits $22.23 Million (STPT)

Standard Tokenization Protocol (CURRENCY:STPT) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. In the last week, Standard Tokenization Protocol has traded up 34.2% against the US dollar. One Standard Tokenization Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000241 BTC on major exchanges. Standard Tokenization Protocol has a total market cap of $145.91 million and approximately $22.23 million worth of Standard Tokenization Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Standard Tokenization Protocol

Standard Tokenization Protocol Coin Profile

Standard Tokenization Protocol (STPT) is a coin. It was first traded on June 5th, 2019. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 coins and its circulating supply is 1,452,836,946 coins. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official Twitter account is @STP_Networks . The official website for Standard Tokenization Protocol is stp.network . Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@StandardTokenizationProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Standard Tokenization Protocol is an open-source standard defining how tokenized assets are issued and transferred while complying with all necessary regulations. Tokens built on top of the STP-Standard will use the protocol’s on-chain Validator to verify compliance with any jurisdictional or issuer-specific requirements. Standard Tokenization Protocol allows assets to be tokenized in a way that makes them fully compliant across jurisdictions and transferable across any blockchain platform. “

Standard Tokenization Protocol Coin Trading

