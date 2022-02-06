Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

Shares of Star Bulk Carriers stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,444,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,283,120. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.61 and a 200 day moving average of $21.39. Star Bulk Carriers has a 52-week low of $11.10 and a 52-week high of $26.00.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The shipping company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $415.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.04 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 36.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Star Bulk Carriers will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 20.98%. This is an increase from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 124.38%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 2nd quarter worth $185,000. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.14% of the company’s stock.

About Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. It ships iron ore, coal and grain, bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

