STARSHIP Trading Down 1.5% Over Last 7 Days (STARSHIP)

STARSHIP (CURRENCY:STARSHIP) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. One STARSHIP coin can currently be bought for $0.52 or 0.00001252 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, STARSHIP has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar. STARSHIP has a market cap of $9.86 million and approximately $33,378.00 worth of STARSHIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002401 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.29 or 0.00051106 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,987.58 or 0.07171202 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.92 or 0.00055025 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $41,514.11 or 0.99647967 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.93 or 0.00052638 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00006625 BTC.

About STARSHIP

STARSHIP’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,908,258 coins. STARSHIP’s official Twitter account is @StarShipBSC . The Reddit community for STARSHIP is https://reddit.com/r/starshipcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

