Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.17.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

In other Starwood Property Trust news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica bought 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $148,590.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Barry S. Sternlicht bought 217,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.66 per share, for a total transaction of $4,928,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STWD. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 3,620 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 29,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 6,121 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,112,000. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Starwood Property Trust stock opened at $24.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.25. Starwood Property Trust has a 52 week low of $20.20 and a 52 week high of $27.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 1.60.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 39.56% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The firm had revenue of $302.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Starwood Property Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Starwood Property Trust will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.86%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.75%.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.