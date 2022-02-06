Step Hero (HERO) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $115,599.00

Step Hero (CURRENCY:HERO) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. Step Hero has a market capitalization of $1.44 million and approximately $115,599.00 worth of Step Hero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Step Hero coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000266 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Step Hero has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002396 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004088 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001089 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002398 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.62 or 0.00042270 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.81 or 0.00109888 BTC.

Step Hero Profile

HERO is a coin. Step Hero’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,951,109 coins. Step Hero’s official Twitter account is @HeroTokenIO

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

Buying and Selling Step Hero

