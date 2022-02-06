stETH Price Hits $704.92 on Major Exchanges (STETH)

stETH (CURRENCY:STETH) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 6th. One stETH coin can currently be purchased for $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on major exchanges. stETH has a market cap of $5.39 million and $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, stETH has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002407 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001608 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00051164 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,977.52 or 0.07163938 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.88 or 0.00055047 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41,659.88 or 1.00234117 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.93 or 0.00052768 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00006609 BTC.

stETH Profile

stETH’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. stETH’s total supply is 7,653 coins. stETH’s official message board is blog.lido.fi . stETH’s official website is lido.fi . stETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

stETH Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire stETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase stETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

