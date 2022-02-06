Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Shares Acquired by PEAK6 Investments LLC

PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 57.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,120 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 20,216 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Steven Madden worth $2,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOO. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Steven Madden during the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. Greytown Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Steven Madden during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steven Madden during the 3rd quarter worth $235,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Steven Madden during the 2nd quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 296.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 5,552 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 4,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

In other news, President Amelia Varela sold 75,000 shares of Steven Madden stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total value of $3,765,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter Migliorini sold 5,500 shares of Steven Madden stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total transaction of $275,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHOO stock opened at $40.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.26. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $33.56 and a 12-month high of $51.56.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $525.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.19 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 19.50%. Steven Madden’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.67.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.