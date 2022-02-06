Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,853 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,832 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.13% of Stewart Information Services worth $2,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Stewart Information Services by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Stewart Information Services by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,722 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Stewart Information Services by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 26,757 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Stewart Information Services by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,745,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stewart Information Services alerts:

In other news, Director Matthew Morris sold 1,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $82,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,507 shares of company stock valued at $511,660. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

STC stock opened at $73.61 on Friday. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 52-week low of $45.58 and a 52-week high of $81.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Stewart Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.15%. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.65%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on STC shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Stewart Information Services in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stewart Information Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Stewart Information Services Company Profile

Stewart Information Services Corp. is a real estate services company, which engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement-related services. It operates through the Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate segments. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment comprises of searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC).

Receive News & Ratings for Stewart Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stewart Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.