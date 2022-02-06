Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $66.80 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) will report $66.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Stock Yards Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $72.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $61.60 million. Stock Yards Bancorp reported sales of $51.67 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp will report full year sales of $306.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $297.50 million to $315.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $334.45 million, with estimates ranging from $330.90 million to $338.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Stock Yards Bancorp.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 30.73%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SYBT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stock Yards Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Stock Yards Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of SYBT stock opened at $59.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.70. Stock Yards Bancorp has a 12 month low of $45.65 and a 12 month high of $67.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.10%.

In related news, Director Richard A. Lechleiter bought 550 shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.14 per share, for a total transaction of $34,177.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathy C. Thompson sold 1,599 shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total value of $104,510.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYBT. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,590 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,777 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 731 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.29% of the company’s stock.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking; and Wealth Management and Trust segments. The Commercial Banking segment include mortgage banking and investment products sales activity.

