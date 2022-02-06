Strategic Global Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Strategic Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 111,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,292,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,052,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,842,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,010 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,128,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $772,337,000 after purchasing an additional 6,878,959 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 22,715,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $673,531,000 after purchasing an additional 362,801 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,694,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $670,734,000 after purchasing an additional 72,120 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,260,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $600,534,000 after purchasing an additional 4,796,866 shares during the period. 74.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Schlumberger news, CAO Howard Guild sold 25,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $995,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Pierre Chereque sold 8,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total transaction of $324,268.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,634 shares of company stock worth $1,719,229 in the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SLB shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (up from $38.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.42.

SLB stock opened at $38.51 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $24.52 and a 52-week high of $41.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.17 and a beta of 2.29.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.88%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

