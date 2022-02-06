Strategic Global Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Strategic Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 29.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,068 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,314,478 shares of the software company’s stock worth $20,906,971,000 after purchasing an additional 762,224 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,951,950 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,099,020,000 after purchasing an additional 111,828 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,386,354 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,815,951,000 after purchasing an additional 132,670 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 4.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,026,969 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,115,275,000 after purchasing an additional 267,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.8% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,760,780 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,892,316,000 after purchasing an additional 121,756 shares in the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 10,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.63, for a total value of $5,078,330.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.73, for a total value of $27,498.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,612 shares of company stock worth $11,652,117 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $513.54 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $420.78 and a 12 month high of $699.54. The stock has a market cap of $242.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $564.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $610.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.20. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Adobe from $740.00 to $665.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $765.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Adobe from $736.00 to $652.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $670.79.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

