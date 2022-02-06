Strategic Global Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Strategic Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 263,185 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,151 shares during the period. Dropbox accounts for approximately 1.1% of Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Strategic Global Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Dropbox worth $7,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DBX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Dropbox by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,802,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,188,000 after buying an additional 387,049 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Dropbox by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,593,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,325,000 after buying an additional 1,528,369 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in Dropbox in the 3rd quarter worth $271,381,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Dropbox by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,460,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,130,000 after buying an additional 710,867 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Dropbox by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,708,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,344,000 after buying an additional 1,211,244 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.66% of the company’s stock.

DBX has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Dropbox in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dropbox has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

In other Dropbox news, President Timothy H. Young sold 9,639 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total value of $236,926.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, President Timothy H. Young sold 11,250 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $281,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 69,219 shares of company stock valued at $1,688,418 in the last ninety days. 30.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:DBX opened at $24.26 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.95. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.63 and a 12 month high of $33.00. The company has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.26 and a beta of 0.90.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 6.42% and a negative return on equity of 19,335.53%. The firm had revenue of $550.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dropbox Profile

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

