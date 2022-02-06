Strategic Global Advisors LLC Buys 16,709 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Strategic Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 31.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,687 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,709 shares during the quarter. Akamai Technologies accounts for about 1.1% of Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $7,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 21,365 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,886 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 32,242 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments LLC raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 6,940 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

AKAM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer lowered Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.75.

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.23, for a total transaction of $102,887.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 6,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.12, for a total value of $678,779.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,325 shares of company stock worth $1,269,657. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies stock opened at $114.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.35, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $113.98 and its 200 day moving average is $111.95. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.64 and a twelve month high of $120.68.

Akamai Technologies declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.80 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology infrastructure company to purchase up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

