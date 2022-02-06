Strategic Global Advisors LLC Buys 4,624 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Strategic Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 30.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,566 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,624 shares during the quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $6,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,311,520 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $416,859,000 after acquiring an additional 53,155 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Accenture by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,549,279 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $815,620,000 after acquiring an additional 12,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its stake in Accenture by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 629,805 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $201,487,000 after acquiring an additional 38,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.64, for a total transaction of $680,545.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,400 shares of company stock valued at $9,970,991 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ACN opened at $347.50 on Friday. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $244.44 and a fifty-two week high of $417.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $372.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $350.95. The stock has a market cap of $219.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.37%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ACN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Accenture from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Accenture from $391.00 to $443.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Accenture from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $391.87.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

