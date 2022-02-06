Strategic Global Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Strategic Global Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 30.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,255 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,428 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 1.6% of Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 756 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,855,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 6,375 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $20,942,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 929 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,603,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,152.79 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,707.04 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3,261.41 and a 200 day moving average of $3,360.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 trillion, a P/E ratio of 48.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.13.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $24.18. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 29.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $14.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 49.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,300.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,212.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,191.56.

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,564.72, for a total value of $495,496.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,460.00, for a total transaction of $117,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,580 shares of company stock valued at $12,761,069 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

