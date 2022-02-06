Strategic Global Advisors LLC Grows Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Strategic Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 29.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,704 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,077 shares during the quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $3,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 168.9% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 66.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 22,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.23, for a total transaction of $5,754,387.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 8,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total value of $2,032,055.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded HCA Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Stephens raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $280.21.

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $239.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.06, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $245.63 and a 200 day moving average of $247.23. The stock has a market cap of $74.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.65. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $170.13 and a one year high of $269.75.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $15.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 303.35% and a net margin of 11.84%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, January 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.04%.

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

