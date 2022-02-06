Strategic Global Advisors LLC Grows Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Strategic Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,365 shares during the period. KLA makes up approximately 1.1% of Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $7,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KLAC. Engine NO. 1 LLC bought a new position in KLA in the third quarter worth approximately $275,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 40.8% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 90,270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,197,000 after buying an additional 26,137 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 8.8% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,321,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 3.4% during the third quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 11,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,774,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in KLA by 276.7% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 5,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KLAC shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of KLA from $431.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $500.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. KGI Securities upgraded shares of KLA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of KLA from $470.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $490.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $453.00.

KLAC stock opened at $377.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $407.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $373.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.23. KLA Co. has a one year low of $273.24 and a one year high of $457.12.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.14. KLA had a net margin of 36.57% and a return on equity of 79.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 20.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. KLA’s payout ratio is 21.62%.

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,883 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $1,640,916.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $373,992.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

