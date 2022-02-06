Strategic Global Advisors LLC Has $10.18 Million Position in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK)

Strategic Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 368,497 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,673 shares during the quarter. Playtika makes up approximately 1.5% of Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Strategic Global Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Playtika worth $10,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ibex Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Playtika by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 432,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,943,000 after buying an additional 123,800 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Playtika by 324.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 146,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 112,108 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Playtika in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,967,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Playtika in the 3rd quarter valued at about $295,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Playtika in the 3rd quarter valued at about $390,000. 20.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Playtika news, insider Robert Antokol bought 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.62 per share, for a total transaction of $3,243,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PLTK opened at $16.38 on Friday. Playtika Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $14.81 and a twelve month high of $35.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.54. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion and a PE ratio of 23.40.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.07). Playtika had a negative return on equity of 40.71% and a net margin of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $635.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.97 million. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PLTK shares. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Playtika from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Macquarie assumed coverage on Playtika in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Playtika from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Playtika from $29.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Playtika in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Playtika presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.80.

Playtika Company Profile

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

