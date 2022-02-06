Strategic Global Advisors LLC Has $3.98 Million Stock Position in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Strategic Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) by 214.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 239,658 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163,496 shares during the quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $3,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in CNH Industrial during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in CNH Industrial during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in CNH Industrial by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in CNH Industrial during the 3rd quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CNH Industrial during the 3rd quarter valued at $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.14% of the company’s stock.

CNHI opened at $14.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 5.42. CNH Industrial has a twelve month low of $14.11 and a twelve month high of $19.69. The firm has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.68.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.14. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 33.61%. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CNH Industrial will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on CNHI. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.35 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $25.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet raised shares of CNH Industrial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.48.

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

