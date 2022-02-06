Strategic Global Advisors LLC Has $4.02 Million Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Strategic Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,445 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,899 shares during the quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $4,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter worth $245,862,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,760,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,690,129,000 after buying an additional 436,234 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 100.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 842,146 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $169,692,000 after buying an additional 422,279 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 32.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,479,481 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $292,892,000 after buying an additional 365,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 11.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,065,026 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $606,783,000 after buying an additional 308,407 shares in the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.58, for a total transaction of $2,993,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 7,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total value of $1,431,273.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $222.00 to $202.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $212.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America started coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $212.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $240.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.00.

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $148.70 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.64 and a 12-month high of $224.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $183.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.72. The stock has a market cap of $33.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.18.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.05. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 36.10% and a net margin of 40.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of mutual funds, subadvisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

