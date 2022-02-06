Strategic Global Advisors LLC Has $5.03 Million Stock Holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Strategic Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 30.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,857 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,514 shares during the period. Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avantor were worth $5,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Avantor by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 96,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 11,421 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Avantor by 79.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 14,710 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Avantor by 323.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,517,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,167 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Avantor by 1,163.6% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 52,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 48,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Avantor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $598,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 80,000 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total transaction of $3,060,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 5,828 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $233,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 305,290 shares of company stock valued at $12,086,667 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Avantor stock opened at $37.14 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.23. Avantor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.14 and a 1 year high of $44.37. The company has a market capitalization of $22.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Avantor had a return on equity of 39.31% and a net margin of 7.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Avantor in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Avantor from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Avantor from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Avantor from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Avantor from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.87.

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

